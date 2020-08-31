Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prashant Bhushan fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in contempt case, to be paid by September 15

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan was fined Re 1 by Supreme Court on Monday in contempt case. He has been told to pay the fine by September 15. He was held guilty of tweets against the judiciary.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari read out the judgment and said that in case of default, Bhushan will be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: CSK bowler and staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK bowler and staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the upcoming IPL season have run into complications after it emerged that a bowler and some staff members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. Ministers..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Mahesh Manjrekar extortion call case: Accused sent to police custody till September 2 [Video]

Mahesh Manjrekar extortion call case: Accused sent to police custody till September 2

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Akbar Pathan informed about that the person accused in of demanding extortion from director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been sent by the local court to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Pay Re 1 or go to jail for three months: SC tells Prashant Bhushan

 Supreme Court on Monday directed lawyer Prashant Bhushan to pay a fine of Rupee 1 by September 15 or spend three months in prison along with a three-year ban on...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Prashant Bhushan's 2009 contempt case referred to another Supreme Court bench

 During hearing a 2009 contempt case against advocate *Prashant Bhushan*, the *Supreme Court* on Tuesday observed that it is not only question of punishment but...
Mid-Day

Bhushan contempt case hearing adjourned to September 10

 During hearing a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that it is not only question of punishment but also...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

WeekendInvestng

Alok Jain ⚡ RT @moneycontrolcom: Caption This! Prashant Bhushan fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in contempt case: https://t.co/WnI5IsZqHj #PrashantBhusha… 3 seconds ago

Priyank38276288

Priyanka Yadav RT @ndtv: #PrashantBhushan Fined ₹ 1. Option: 3 Months In Jail With 3-Year Ban https://t.co/kC2D8kWvNm https://t.co/j2sZqool9K 13 seconds ago

7starggsnews

7STAR GGS NEWS Prashant Bhushan Fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in Contempt Case, Faces 3 Month Jail if Not Paid https://t.co/1VD8Xum4AX 19 seconds ago

BrijeshNagar16

Brijesh Nagar.......✍🕊️🕊️🕊️💘💘💘❣️ RT @DrJwalaG: Prashant Bhushan Fined Rs 1. Option: 3 Months In Jail With 3-Year Ban The recent verdicts are sending a strong message to p… 1 minute ago

sweekrith

Sweekrith Prashant Bhushan Fined Rs 1. Option: 3 Months In Jail With 3-Year Ban https://t.co/WTlHgH1hrj #prashantbhushan 3 minutes ago

DiegoNicol2

DiegoNicol2 RT @news18dotcom: #PrashantBhushan was fined Re 1 by the Supreme Court in his criminal contempt case. And now memes have taken over socia… 3 minutes ago

GeetanjaliResi1

Geetanjali Residency Prashant Bhushan fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in contempt case. #PrashantBhushan #SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtOfIndia… https://t.co/Y8kQGFnCfL 5 minutes ago