Prashant Bhushan fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in contempt case, to be paid by September 15
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Lawyer Prashant Bhushan was fined Re 1 by Supreme Court on Monday in contempt case. He has been told to pay the fine by September 15. He was held guilty of tweets against the judiciary.
A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari read out the judgment and said that in case of default, Bhushan will be...
Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the upcoming IPL season have run into complications after it emerged that a bowler and some staff members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. Ministers..
Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Akbar Pathan informed about that the person accused in of demanding extortion from director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been sent by the local court to..