#ChinaParIndianPoll: Indian Army repels Chinese PLA`s provocative move on southern bank of Pangong Tso
Monday, 31 August 2020 () In a major provocative move amid the border tension with India, the Chinese Army tried to encroach and unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. At least 500 Chinese soldiers gathered in Thakung area of Pangong with tanks.
