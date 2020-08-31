Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#ChinaParIndianPoll: Indian Army repels Chinese PLA`s provocative move on southern bank of Pangong Tso

Zee News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
In a major provocative move amid the border tension with India, the Chinese Army tried to encroach and unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. At least 500 Chinese soldiers gathered in Thakung area of ​​Pangong with tanks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India-China clash at Pangong-Tso, Indian soldiers block Chinese | Oneindia News

India-China clash at Pangong-Tso, Indian soldiers block Chinese | Oneindia News 03:01

 India-China clash at Pangong lake in Eastern Ladakh; Govt says Indian Army committed to maintaining peace but ill defend borders; Prashant Bhushan to pay Re 1 fine or face 3-month jail & ban; Amit Shah leaves AIIMS after 13-day post-Covid care; Suresh Raina reportedly left IPL after hotel room row?;...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Fresh clashes between India, China as PLA troops carry out 'provocative movements' in Ladakh's Pangong

 Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts...
DNA


Tweets about this

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #ChinaParIndianPoll: Indian Army repels Chinese PLA's provocative move on southern bank of Pangong Tso https://t.co/QkIOXy4wQ8 6 seconds ago