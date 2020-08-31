Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma and others pay their tribute to the former President of India

Bollywood Life Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn wrote, 'India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84 01:31

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. He was 84 and had contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalised for lung infection and was on ventilator support. His health had further deteriorated in the recent days. He served as President of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Ajay Devgn snapped outside his office [Video]

Ajay Devgn snapped outside his office

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who is gearing up for the release of his next film "Bhuj: The Pride of India" was recently snapped outside his office in Juhu.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

In Pics: Celebs mourn loss of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at 84

 Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Shukla, Tara Sutaria all took to their social media profiles and paid tribute...
DNA


Tweets about this