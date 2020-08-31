|
BJP alleges Congress role in 'dislikes' for Mann Ki Baat video
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The BJP said on Monday that over 98 per cent of the 'dislikes' for the YouTube video posted by the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme came from abroad and alleged involvement of the Congress in this.
