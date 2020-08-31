BJP alleges Congress role in 'dislikes' for Mann Ki Baat video

In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.

