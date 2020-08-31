Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks to CMs ahead of JEE exam

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district headquarters to exam centre. Students who are interested in availing the facility will have to...
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on August 31 wished good luck to students preparing for JEE examinations which are going to commence from September 01. Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the Chief Ministers of most states to ensure that students don't face problems."
JEE 2020 kicked off across the country amid the raging Covid pandemic crisis. Around 858,000 students will be appearing for the test at 660 centres across the country between September 1 and 6. Students were seen queueing up outside the examination centres as Covid preventive steps have been put in place across all the examination centres. Thermal screening was being conducted and students were asked to dispose of their masks and provided new ones before entering exam centres. The SoPs issued by the National Testing Agency was being followed at all the examination centres. Massive protests had been held across the country demanding a delay in holding the examination. Protesters had argued that it was unsafe to hold examinations amid the Covid pandemic. Opposition parties had also protested and urged the government to delay the examinations. The government though had been adamant saying that the students themselves wanted the examinations to be held as their academic year would be jeopardised if exams were delayed further. Watch the full video for all the details.
The ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ held a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE, NEET amid Covid-19 pandemic. Police stopped the protesters, who were moving towards Raj Bhavan. The police lathi-charged the activists who were protesting. The National Testing Agency had announced that NEET will be held this year on September 13. Meanwhile, preparations for conducting the entrance exams began in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. An exam centre in Ranchi took precautionary measures ahead of the JEE Main. The exam centre followed Covid-19 guidelines. JEE main is scheduled between 1-6 September this year.
Ahead of NEET and JEE exams, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free transport services for the appearing candidates. Chouhan said, "In view of coronavirus pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision for those who are appearing for NEET and JEE exams. We'll help candidates appearing in NEET and JEE exams to commute from block/district headquarters to their exam centres for free. Examinees can call at 181 or can register at the government portal to avail the service." The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6.