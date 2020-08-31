Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks to CMs ahead of JEE exam

JEE Main: Education minister's message as exam begins amid Covid debate



Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.

