Last rites of Pranab Mukherjee to be held today in Delhi; nation to pay final homage to former President of India

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The last rites of former President of India will be conducted today (i.e. Tuesday, September 1) and he will be laid in state at his official residence in 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi, where citizens will be allowed to pay their last homages to the towering statesman, albeit following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences 02:08

 Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in...

New Delhi Capital of India

Pranab Mukherjee, 'dada' of Indian politics, bids goodbye at 84

 Pranab Mukherjee, whose career on the national political stage began as a Rajya Sabha MP in 1969 and ended as President in 2017, passed away Monday evening at..
IndiaTimes
Former India president Mukherjee dies [Video]

Former India president Mukherjee dies

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:52Published
'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise [Video]

'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president. Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:22Published

Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:17Published
CM Hemant Soren condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise [Video]

CM Hemant Soren condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee

India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

'Nation mourns one of its worthiest sons': Leaders across party lines condole Mukherjee's death

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum on Monday condoled the demise of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Morning Digest: PM Modi remembers Pranab Mukherjee as a father figure and mentor; GDP contracts by record 23.9% in Q1, and more

 A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Pranab Mukherjee: A person who stayed away from modern gadgets, modern lifestyle, late night parties

 About Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh once told me that he was like Dhrupad Sangeet. If you don't understand Dhrupad or if your ears are not...
Mid-Day


