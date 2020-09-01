Last rites of Pranab Mukherjee to be held today in Delhi; nation to pay final homage to former President of India
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () The last rites of former President of India will be conducted today (i.e. Tuesday, September 1) and he will be laid in state at his official residence in 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi, where citizens will be allowed to pay their last homages to the towering statesman, albeit following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines.
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in...
Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president. Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation..
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum on Monday condoled the demise of... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes