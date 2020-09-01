|
Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from September 14
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a notification for the Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from September 14.
Parliament of India National bicameral legislature of the Republic of India
Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
Pranab Mukherjee, 'dada' of Indian politics, bids goodbye at 84Pranab Mukherjee, whose career on the national political stage began as a Rajya Sabha MP in 1969 and ended as President in 2017, passed away Monday evening at..
IndiaTimes
JD(U)'s Harivansh likely to be re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy ChairmanJanata Dal (U) MP Harivansh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session of..
IndiaTimes
Naidu warns members against sharing info on parliamentary committee proceedingsRajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has written to heads of parliamentary committees asking them to warn their members against sharing information about..
IndiaTimes
Sonia, Rahul spoke to Azad after CWC meetingIt is learnt that Sonia called up Azad on Monday evening. The timing was significant because earlier, the CWC presided over by her had roundly attacked the group..
IndiaTimes
