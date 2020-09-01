Global  
 

Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from September 14

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a notification for the Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from September 14.
