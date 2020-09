You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather



Even as India continue to report record rise in daily cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the pandemic could be controlled by Diwali festival. India on August 31 reported.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 10 hours ago Coronavirus Program Relies on App, $13 Oxygen Monitor to Keep From Overwhelming Hospitals



India is relying on an app and a $13 device to monitor coronavirus in New Delhi. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:50 Published 11 hours ago CDC says almost all COVID-19 deaths were from underlying conditions



More than 25 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide. The CDC now says almost all of the people who died from COVID-19 in the US had underlying health conditions. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this