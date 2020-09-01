Global  
 

'Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history': US condoles demise of ex-President of India

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.
News video: Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise 01:32

 Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible...

