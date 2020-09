You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pranab Mukherjee's secret diary that may be published posthumously | Oneindia News



Soon after stepping down as the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee changed his Twitter handle to @citizenmukherjee, as a reminder that as a President he was merely the first citizen and after his.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:14 Published 15 hours ago Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News



Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers



From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this