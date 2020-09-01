Allahadbad High Court orders Dr Kafeel Khan's 'immediate release', sets aside NSA detention charges

Varun, Kareena snapped in 'Mayanagari' Mumbai



Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.

