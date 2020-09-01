Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allahabad High Court grants conditional bail to Dr Kafeel Khan

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The *Allahabad High Court* on Tuesday granted conditional bail to *Dr Kafeel Khan*, who was charged under *National Security Act* for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the *Citizenship Amendment Act *(CAA).

Notably, the order comes days after the Supreme Court asked...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi HC gives nod to online open book examination for Delhi University final year students|Oneindia [Video]

Delhi HC gives nod to online open book examination for Delhi University final year students|Oneindia

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams or final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission and the court...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Allahadbad High Court orders Dr Kafeel Khan's 'immediate release', sets aside NSA detention charges

 In a major relief for Dr Kafeel Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered his 'immediate release' and set side his detention charges under the National...
DNA


Tweets about this