Allahabad High Court grants conditional bail to Dr Kafeel Khan
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () The *Allahabad High Court* on Tuesday granted conditional bail to *Dr Kafeel Khan*, who was charged under *National Security Act* for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the *Citizenship Amendment Act *(CAA).
Notably, the order comes days after the Supreme Court asked...
