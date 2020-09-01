Global  
 

Supreme Court grants 10-years time to telecom firm to pay AGR-related dues

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The *Supreme Court* on Tuesday granted 10-year time to telecom firms like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices for paying the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with certain conditions.

The apex court said telecoms should pay 10 per cent of the AGR-related dues...
