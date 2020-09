Minnal Murali teaser: Tovino Thomas takes us on an entertaining ride as a desi superhero Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is directed by Godha and Kunjiramayanam helmer Basil Joseph and also features Guru Somasundaram in key role. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this