Cabinet condole Pranab Mukherjee's demise, say former president left his imprint on national life
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of former President *Pranab Mukherjee*, who passed away here at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital during treatment on Monday.
The Cabinet observed silence for two minutes in his memory.
Mukherjee had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection and was...
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om...
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation..