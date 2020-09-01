Global  
 

Cabinet condole Pranab Mukherjee's demise, say former president left his imprint on national life

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of former President *Pranab Mukherjee*, who passed away here at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital during treatment on Monday.

The Cabinet observed silence for two minutes in his memory.

Mukherjee had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection and was...
News video: President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee 02:17

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om...

