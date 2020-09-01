Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi names Imitaz Khatri as the drug supplier

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
'All these drugs are supplied by the topmost person in the trade - Imtiaz Khatri. He is a big person and has influence not just in Bollywood but also in the ministries,' said Ashok.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut

‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut 01:38

 Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be provided security by either the Himachal Pradesh police or the central government itself. She was...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh [Video]

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Sushant death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders [Video]

Sushant death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh’s link to BJP leaders

Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:16Published
PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has a talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Shruti's lawyer blame Imtiyaz for drug supply

 As the CBI continues to interrogate several people in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s ex-manager, Shruti Modi’s...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

PGotrane

Pratik Gotrane Exclusive: No proof of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case, probe still on, CBI officers tell India Today… https://t.co/fcGegMfQfb 4 seconds ago

ahmed_sf

A M RT @rajuparulekar: Exclusive: No proof of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case, probe still on, CBI officers tell India Today - Movies News… 6 seconds ago

jeethualex

G2 RT @arnab5222: Thanks @Payal_Rohatgi1 ji for your Support on Sushant Singh Rajput case. #ReportForSSR 16 seconds ago

Majesticvishal

vishal bhardwaj RT @umashankarsingh: Exclusive: No proof of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case, probe still on, CBI officers tell India Today - Movies New… 29 seconds ago

EPRSalman

Panspermia RT @bollywood_life: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shruti Modi’s lawyer claims that the actor's sister used to attend substance abuse parties… 29 seconds ago

Ayush_Singh___

Ayush singh RT @waglenikhil: Exclusive: No proof of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case, probe still on, CBI officers tell India Today https://t.co/BG… 52 seconds ago

Sappi68630249

Sappi RT @sayantansunnyg: Saddest part about the Sushant Singh Rajput case is that a seemingly shy, private person's inner life, private chats, a… 1 minute ago

Aparna47659259

Aparna RT @arnabofficial7: Thanks @TeamPayalRohtgi ji for your Support on Sushant Singh Rajput case. #ReportForSSR 2 minutes ago