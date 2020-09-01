Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi names Imitaz Khatri as the drug supplier
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () 'All these drugs are supplied by the topmost person in the trade - Imtiaz Khatri. He is a big person and has influence not just in Bollywood but also in the ministries,' said Ashok.
