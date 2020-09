Farmer drives 300 km on motorcycle to ensure daughter appears for JEE exam Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A farmer drove 300 kms with his daughter on a motorcycle from Nalanda to Ranchi, so that she could appear for her JEE examination on Tuesday. Dhananjay Kumar, who lives in Bihar's Nalanda district, covered around 300 km in 12 hours to ensure that his daughter appears for the JEE examination at a centre in Ranchi's Tupudana in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this