'Beta, we will ensure justice': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles brutal attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's family

Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan



The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority crime against the Baloch. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople. They raised the slogans 'Justice for Baloch people'. BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch during his speech appealed to the human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch. The Baloch activists said that these Baloch were abducted from different places and were killed in fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31. The victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. Punjab Police claimed they belonged to outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA). A large number of Baloch, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan province. The Baloch claimed that they were abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres. The security forces kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claims the Baloch political parties.

