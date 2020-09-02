'Beta, we will ensure justice': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles brutal attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's family
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of family members of cricketer Suresh Raina in an attack by robbers at their house in Punjab's Pathankot. The Punjab Chief Minister also assured that a special investigation team will probe the brutal attack and the Punjab Police has been tasked to...
Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15. The Ranchi lad led India to numerous big victories including world cups. Cricketer Suresh Raina also bid adieu to his India career on the same day. Raina's announcement came minutes after Dhoni declared retirement. On August 16, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Dhoni and Raina. Pattnaik created the sand art in Odisha's Puri to pay respect to the cricketers. Around three tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art. Acclaimed sand artist Pattnaik is a Padma Shri Awardee. "There is a cricket bat of around 20 feet length. There is also a message written on that bat," Pattnaik said. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post. India's one of the finest captains left swarm of his fans heartbroken with the announcement.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.
Mortal remains of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh were brought to his native place in Punjab's Tarn Taran on August 31. He lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera on August 30. Huge crowds gathered to pay tribute to the late solider.
When it comes to celebrating festivals in India, the differences of caste and faith dilute and people come together to create a strong bond of humanity. The same can be witnessed amidst Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations when people cutting across religious lines are showcasing their indulgence in the festivities. One among them is a Sikh restaurateur from Ludhiana city in Punjab whose Chocolate Ganesha is winning hearts.
The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority crime against the Baloch. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople. They raised the slogans 'Justice for Baloch people'. BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch during his speech appealed to the human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch. The Baloch activists said that these Baloch were abducted from different places and were killed in fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31. The victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. Punjab Police claimed they belonged to outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA). A large number of Baloch, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan province. The Baloch claimed that they were abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres. The security forces kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claims the Baloch political parties.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 2 staged a protest in front of a civil hospital in Tarn Taran over hooch tragedy case. The protestors demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann also reached civil hospital and met to the patients and family members of the deceased. He slammed the CM Singh and demanded CBI probe. Hooch tragedy claimed at least 86 lives. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11. The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.