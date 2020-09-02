Global  
 

COVID-19: Two-month lockdown may increase underweight children by millions

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Noting that the two-month-long lockdown may increase the number of underweight children by millions, the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University, has called for modified parameters that focus on borderline children for better identification of at-risk groups and calibrate policy implementation...
