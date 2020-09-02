But for the judiciary, I would have been eliminated, says Dr Kafeel Khan after his release Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

"What a relief and I have only the judiciary to thank for this. Left to UP government, they would have eliminated me," said the controversial paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan to TOI minutes after he walked out of the Mathura prison at midnight following his release on the orders of the Allahabad high court that also set aside the NSA charges imposed against him, on Tuesday.


