But for the judiciary, I would have been eliminated, says Dr Kafeel Khan after his release
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () “What a relief and I have only the judiciary to thank for this. Left to UP government, they would have eliminated me,” said the controversial paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan to TOI minutes after he walked out of the Mathura prison at midnight following his release on the orders of the Allahabad high court that also set aside the NSA charges imposed against him, on Tuesday.
Dr Kafeel Khan has been cleared of National Security Act charges by the Allahabad High Court which also ordered his immediate release. Khan was arrested on the night of 30th January and has been in jail for over 7 months. The 'inflammatory' speech over which Khan was detained was found by the High...