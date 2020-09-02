Global  
 

Cabinet nod to 'Mission Karmayogi' for civil services capacity building

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 'Mission Karmayogi' -- a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building.

The government hopes it will help civil servants remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn from best practices across the globe. The Centre expects the programme to completely change the way...
Mission Karmayogi: Cabinet approves national programme for civil services capacity building

 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that officers and employees in government will get the opportunity to improve their performance with Mission Karmayogi.
