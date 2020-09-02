Cabinet nod to 'Mission Karmayogi' for civil services capacity building Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 'Mission Karmayogi' -- a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building.



The government hopes it will help civil servants remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn from best practices across the globe. The Centre expects the programme to completely change the way... 👓 View full article

