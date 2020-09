Govt bans PUBG, 117 other mobile apps Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday banned popular gaming app PUBG and 117 other mobile applications.



The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this