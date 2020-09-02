|
Question Hour should be held in monsoon session of Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Addressing a press conference, Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said he had told the government that Question Hour should not be cut or curtailed. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked me to agree on scrapping of Question Hour as parliament session is being convened in an extraordinary situation. I told him Question Hour should be held. We demand its reinstatement," he said.
