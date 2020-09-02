Global  
 

Question Hour should be held in monsoon session of Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Addressing a press conference, Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said he had told the government that Question Hour should not be cut or curtailed. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked me to agree on scrapping of Question Hour as parliament session is being convened in an extraordinary situation. I told him Question Hour should be held. We demand its reinstatement," he said.
Question Hour the first hour of a sitting session of India's Lok Sabha where questions can be raised

Government seeks to reduce Parliament to 'notice board': Tharoor on 'no Question Hour'

 Reacting to the development, Tharoor said, "I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent."..
Question Hour suspended to deny opposition MPs chance to ask questions on economy, pandemic: TMC MP

 Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Indian politician

Dissenting voices within Congress as it is not in power: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 Attacking Congressmen who raised questions over the party leadership, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday they were..
Covid-19 deaths in Bengal under-reported: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 Domestic air freight services started in the northeast after a cargo aircraft operated by Spicejet landed at the Aizawl airport from Kolkata on Tuesday.
Congress chief debate: Support for Sonia after 23 leaders seek big shake-up [Video]

Congress chief debate: Support for Sonia after 23 leaders seek big shake-up

The Indian National Congress party is once again staring at a leadership quandary, over a year after it suffered its second successive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, over 20 party leaders wrote a letter, seeking a major shake-up in the party organisation, especially the leadership. In response, Sonia Gandhi, the current interim President, said that the leaders should find a new chief as she hadn't wanted to continue even on August 10 when her term was renewed. Subsequently, other senior members of the party, like Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, came out in Sonia's support. Additionally, some leaders are asking Rahul Gandhi to assume the party president mantle once again. Watch the full video for more.

Parliament of India Parliament of India National bicameral legislature of the Republic of India

Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from September 14

 Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a notification for the Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from September 14.
Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day

Indian Parliament was illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Similar spectacular visuals were seen from North Block, South Block and India Gate. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 15.

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details [Video]

Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details

Amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. The Defence Minister of all member nations are expected to deliverate on issues of mutual importance including terrorism. Rajnath Singh will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart during his visit and discuss several issues of mutual interests. The Defence Minister is unlikely to meet his Chinese counterpart, who will also be attending the SCO meeting. Rajnath Singh is likely to seek expedited completion of procurement programmes during his talks with the Russian Defence Minister. A long pending proposal to produce AK 203 rifles in India is likely to be finalized during the visit. India is also set to seek timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems. This is Rajanth Singh’s second visit to Russia since June 2020 when he had represented India at the victory day parade. Watch the full video to know all that you need to know about Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia to attend SCO meet

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday left for Russia on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and hold..
Rajnath leaves for Russia to attend SCO meet

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday left for Russia on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and..
Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on September 1. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others also paid homage to the former president. Pranab Mukherjee will be cremated in Delhi today. The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery. Watch the full video for more.

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Congress veteran. Rahul Gandhi said, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends." Lok Sabha Speaker mourned loss of former President. He said, "I express my grief at the passing away of our former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a very astute politician and a very knowledgable person. He always kept his professional life separate from the personal. He was an experienced administrator: Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker.

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Daughter Sharmistha custodian of Pranab Mukherjee's diaries, to take call on publishing them

 The late Pranab Mukherjee, former President and long-time Congress leader, made his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee custodian of the diaries he wrote almost every..
Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Parliamentary panel

 The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, had called representatives of Facebook to hear..
Why are PM CARES Fund trustees afraid to reveal names of donors?: Chidambaram

 Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not revealing the names of the donors of PM CARES..
Hope members will cooperate in smooth functioning of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker [Video]

Hope members will cooperate in smooth functioning of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has put home on Members or Parliament to cooperate for smooth functioning of Monsoon Session which is likely to begin in September amid coronavirus pandemic. "We hope that..

Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News

First since the coronavirus lockdown was declared in March, The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to run from September 14 to October 1, proceedings of both Houses would take place without leave..

Monsoon session will be held with precautions: Parliamentary Affairs Minister [Video]

Monsoon session will be held with precautions: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that monsoon session of the Parliament will be held with precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak. "Session that takes place according to Constitution..

