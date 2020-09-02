Question Hour should be held in monsoon session of Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details



Amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. The Defence Minister of all member nations are expected to deliverate on issues of mutual importance including terrorism. Rajnath Singh will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart during his visit and discuss several issues of mutual interests. The Defence Minister is unlikely to meet his Chinese counterpart, who will also be attending the SCO meeting. Rajnath Singh is likely to seek expedited completion of procurement programmes during his talks with the Russian Defence Minister. A long pending proposal to produce AK 203 rifles in India is likely to be finalized during the visit. India is also set to seek timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems. This is Rajanth Singh’s second visit to Russia since June 2020 when he had represented India at the victory day parade. Watch the full video to know all that you need to know about Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia.

