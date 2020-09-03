Facebook India head admits people in key positions are anti-BJP, claim sources
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Facebook India head Ajit Mohan was on Wednesday (September 2) questioned for about two two hours by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology amid controversy over Facebook's alleged bias in favour of the BJP. According to sources, Mohan admitted before the Parliamentary Committe that people at key positions in India office of Facebook are anti-BJP. Mohan also said that he is taking back what he wrote ten years ago because of a change of heart.
