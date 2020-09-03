Global  
 

Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Under pressure for weeks over its handling of hate speech, Facebook on Thursday banned BJP politician T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy around content promoting violence and hate.
