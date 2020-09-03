|
Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Under pressure for weeks over its handling of hate speech, Facebook on Thursday banned BJP politician T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy around content promoting violence and hate.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook India head says people in key positions are anti-BJP: SourcesThe sources claim that discussions with Facebook representatives could not be finished on Wednesday
DNA
Mark Zuckerberg on how Facebook will combat election interference"We're going to take this seriously and make sure that people aren't declaring victory and saying that any kind of ongoing counting of votes is evidence of a..
CBS News
Facebook Video of Assault, Found by Victim’s Mother, Breaks Open CaseThe police said a Facebook video found by a mother of her 16-year-old being sexually assaulted while unconscious at a house party in Providence, R.I., had led to..
NYTimes.com
CBS News exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook combating election interference"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss how the potential for unrest stemming from the outcome of the November..
CBS News
T. Raja Singh Indian politician
Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP says there was no hue and cry when Question Hour was suspended in states, terms opposition hypocritical
IndiaTimes
Facebook India head faces volley of 'uncomfortable' questions from MPsThe Facebook brass in India faced several “uncomfortable” questions from both opposition and ruling party members over alleged political bias, with the..
IndiaTimes
Opposition creating fake narrative on Question Hour suspension: BJPRajya Sabha member and BJP media head Anil Baluni said that the uproar caused by opposition members over the Question Hour suspension is nothing but a..
IndiaTimes
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family test positive for COVID19Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a sad announcement on his Instagram handle when he announced that he, his wife and his two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine have..
WorldNews
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Facebook suspends 453 Pakistani accounts for spreading fake news, anti-India propagandaIn a major crackdown against fake news and anti-India propaganda, social networking giant Facebook has suspended 453 Pakistani accounts on the platform who were..
DNA
Did Loretta Lynn And Kid Rock Really Get Married
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this