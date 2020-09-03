Global  
 

Modiâs Twitter account hacked: Didn't hack Paytm Mall, claims 'John Wick'

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A cybercriminal group with the alias ‘John Wick on Thursday said in a tweet that it did not hack Paytm Mall, even as the group claimed responsibility for briefly hacking the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website. "This account is hacked by John Wick ([email protected]), We have not hacked...
