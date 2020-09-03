Thursday, 3 September 2020 () A cybercriminal group with the alias ‘John Wick on Thursday said in a tweet that it did not hack Paytm Mall, even as the group claimed responsibility for briefly hacking the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website. "This account is hacked by John Wick ([email protected]), We have not hacked...
Former presidential hopeful Herman Cain died of COVID-19 on July 30th. But according to Gizmodo, that hasn’t stopped him from tweeting.
In fact, either Cain's ghost or someone who has access to his account has been tweeting about how the coronavirus pandemic is overblown.
Herman Cain's Twitter...