India conducts 11,72,179 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, over 4.5 crore tests done so far: Health Ministry

India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark



India on September 07 reported single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 1,016 deaths in the last 24.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 4 hours ago

COVID-19: UP registers 6,777 cases in last 24 hours



In last 24 hours, 6,777 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, informed Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 06. The death toll due to the disease in the state.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 22 hours ago