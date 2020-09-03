Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India conducts 11,72,179 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, over 4.5 crore tests done so far: Health Ministry

Zee News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday (September 3, 2020) conducted 11,72,179 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far in the country to more than 4.5 crores. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Health Ministry updates on fatality rate, active cases, recovery rate

Covid: Health Ministry updates on fatality rate, active cases, recovery rate 04:15

 Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed on India’s Covid-19 situation. Health Ministry’s Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on India’s recovery rate, fatality rate and active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of the total...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark [Video]

India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark

India on September 07 reported single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 1,016 deaths in the last 24..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
COVID-19: UP registers 6,777 cases in last 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: UP registers 6,777 cases in last 24 hours

In last 24 hours, 6,777 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, informed Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 06. The death toll due to the disease in the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases [Video]

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 41 lakh-mark on September 06 with 90,633 fresh cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 case tally in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: India conducts 11,72,179 tests in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

 The total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the country is more than 4.5 crore.
DNA

4cr Covid tests so far, over 1cr in last fortnight itself

 With over 9 lakh tests conducted on Friday, India carried out more than 1 crore Covid-19 tests in the past two weeks, taking the total number of tests to nearly...
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Five states account for 56% of India’s new case burden

 Five states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP and Tamil Nadu — are leading the Covid-19 burden in the country accounting for 56% of the fresh...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

Tweets about this