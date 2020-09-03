India conducts 11,72,179 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, over 4.5 crore tests done so far: Health Ministry
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday (September 3, 2020) conducted 11,72,179 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far in the country to more than 4.5 crores.
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed on India’s Covid-19 situation. Health Ministry’s Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on India’s recovery rate, fatality rate and active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of the total...
In last 24 hours, 6,777 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, informed Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 06. The death toll due to the disease in the state..
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 41 lakh-mark on September 06 with 90,633 fresh cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 case tally in..