India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: Report

Thursday, 3 September 2020
India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during defence minister Rajnath Singh's ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday.The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details

Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details 01:21

 Amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. The Defence Minister of all member nations are expected to deliverate on issues of mutual importance including terrorism. Rajnath...

Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committal

 Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
IndiaTimes

LAC row: Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh on sidelines of SCO

 Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe has requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation..
DNA

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

 The defence ministers of all eight SCO member nations are expected to deliberate on regional security challenges like terrorism and extremism and ways to deal..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh to induct Rafales on September 10, French Defence Minister also invited for event

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 10 at the Ambala air base in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAIndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia to attend SCO meet

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday left for Russia on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and hold...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

China requests meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on sidelines of SCO amid border tension

 Both the defence ministers are in Moscow, Russia, for the SCO defence minister meeting.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

