|
India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: Report
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during defence minister Rajnath Singh's ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday.The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committalAmid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
IndiaTimes
LAC row: Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh on sidelines of SCOChinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe has requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation..
DNA
Defence minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meetThe defence ministers of all eight SCO member nations are expected to deliberate on regional security challenges like terrorism and extremism and ways to deal..
IndiaTimes
Thursday Day of the week
INSAS rifle Indian family of infantry arms
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this