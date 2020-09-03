Do you need mask if driving or cycling alone? Health ministry official says no such guidelines
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () The Union health ministry has not issued any guidelines recommending wearing of a mask if someone is driving a car or cycling alone, a top government official said on Thursday.However, if someone is exercising, cycling or jogging in a group, they should wear masks and maintain social distancing so as not to infect each other, secretary in the Union health ministry Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.
