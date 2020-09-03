Do you need mask if driving or cycling alone? Health ministry official says no such guidelines

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Summit County Board of Health passes mandatory mask resolution; violators could be hit with $100 fine



Summit County health officials have announced that individuals or businesses that ignore or violate the mandatory or mask order may be subject to a fine for each infraction. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:38 Published 5 days ago Unfortunate that Delhi CM's order for doubling COVID testing needed MHA approval: Satyendar Jain



While speaking to media in the national capital on August 28, Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, spoke on doubling COVID-19 testing in Delhi. He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 6 days ago Door-to-door mask delivery brings masks to East Macon community



The Macon-Bibb Health Department is on a mission to make sure everyone has a mask. Credit: WMGT Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this