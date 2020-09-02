Sushant Singh Rajput named sister Priyanka nominee in bank investments
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relations with his family members were not strained, as claimed by many, as the late actor had named his sister as a nominee in his investments in a private bank.
According to the screenshot of chats shared between Sushant and his investment planner, whose name was withheld, the actor had...
A billboard in Hollywood that was set up to campaign for justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been pulled down, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that paid PR working against the campaign is behind the act.
#ShwetaSinghKirti
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about how the film industry used to function in the '90s when she started off, and if things are any better today...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 31:58Published