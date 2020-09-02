Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput named sister Priyanka nominee in bank investments

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relations with his family members were not strained, as claimed by many, as the late actor had named his sister as a nominee in his investments in a private bank.

According to the screenshot of chats shared between Sushant and his investment planner, whose name was withheld, the actor had...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant's billboard removed in Hollywood, sister Shweta blames 'paid PR'

Sushant's billboard removed in Hollywood, sister Shweta blames 'paid PR' 01:51

 A billboard in Hollywood that was set up to campaign for justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been pulled down, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that paid PR working against the campaign is behind the act. #ShwetaSinghKirti

SSR's sister was nominee in his bank account

 In the latest update, a report states that Sushant made his sister, Priyanka Singh a nominee for his investments. This development reportedly happened around May...
IndiaTimes


