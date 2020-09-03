|
LAC situation direct result of action by China, says India
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
India has said that the ongoing situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is due to "direct result of action" by China and has called for negotiations to ease out the situation.
