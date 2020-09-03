Global  
 

LAC situation direct result of action by China, says India

DNA Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
India has said that the ongoing situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is due to "direct result of action" by China and has called for negotiations to ease out the situation.
News video: India -China border tension: 'Way ahead is military, diplomatic negotiations,' says MEA

India -China border tension: 'Way ahead is military, diplomatic negotiations,' says MEA 02:07

 Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hit out at China for the tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC). MEA's Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India strongly urges China to sincerely engage with objective of expeditiously restoring peace in border areas. "Way ahead is military and diplomatic...

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops [Video]

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and he was detained by Delhi police. Cops were seen carrying him to their jeep and driving off. A day earlier, Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla were seen cheering for soldiers of the Special Frontier Force. The security personnel were leaving for Ladakh amid the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).  Tension between the two neighbours persists despite talks for disengagement of forces. Watch the full video for more.

Work for complete disengagement from all friction areas along LAC: Rajnath to Chinese counterpart

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh stated clearly that while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the..
IndiaTimes

Your actions on LAC in violation of bilateral agreements, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart

 Rajnath Singh emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to..
DNA
Watch: ITBP DG awards soldiers for gallant actions at LAC in May, June [Video]

Watch: ITBP DG awards soldiers for gallant actions at LAC in May, June

The Director General (DG), of Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal on September 04 awarded DG Commendation Rolls and Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs and border skirmishes in border areas. The faceoffs and border skirmishes incidents took place in May and June in Eastern Ladakh.

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

India's tactical responses to Chinese transgression attempts in Ladakh left China stuck in quicksand: EFSAS

 India's spirited and tactically sound responses to the Chinese attempts to unilaterally change status quo along the LAC "has left China stuck in a quicksand of..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh, Chinese defence minister in first political meet since LAC row

 In a bid to break the continuing deadlock in the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh since early May, India and China held their first high-level..
IndiaTimes

China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News [Video]

China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News

Arunachal Pradesh families allege 5 men were kidnapped by Chinese PLA troops; Donald Trump offers help on India, China border standoff, calls situation 'nasty'; Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister..

US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump [Video]

US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said that US is ready to help in respect to China and India stand-off and he is in contact with both the countries. "It has been very nasty situation and we stand..

Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China [Video]

Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China

The Tibetan community cheered for security forces leaving for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The members of the Tibetan community offered ‘Khata’, a Tibetan shawl, for good luck to the..

Post-Galwan: The Indian Ocean Is In The Focus – OpEd

Post-Galwan: The Indian Ocean Is In The Focus – OpEd In more than 40 years, the worst border clash that has taken place between India-China, in the Galwan valley of the disputed Ladakh region resulted in the death...
Eurasia Review

Special Frontier Force officer on recce at LAC killed in mine blast

 A Special Frontier Force officer was killed and another personnel of the force seriously injured in a landmine blast, while they were on a reconnaissance mission...
Mid-Day

Indian Army dismisses reports of Chinese Army infiltration along LAC in Ladakh's Chumar

 The Indian Army on Tuesday dismissed reports claiming 'infiltration attempt by Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Chumar' as false....
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

