Raveena Tandon on Sushant Singh’s death probe: There must be a fair trial



Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about how the film industry used to function in the '90s when she started off, and if things are any better today... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 31:58 Published 12 hours ago

Sushant's billboard removed in Hollywood, sister Shweta blames 'paid PR'



A billboard in Hollywood that was set up to campaign for justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been pulled down, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that paid PR working.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:51 Published 15 hours ago