India finalises deal with Russia to manufacture AK-47 203 rifles

DNA Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport.
