India finalises deal with Russia to manufacture AK-47 203 rifles

BSF shoots down 5 infiltrators at India-Pakistan border in Punjab, arms recovered



The BSF shot dead five heavily armed Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday. This was the highest number of intruders killed in a single incident along the 3,300-km-long border with Pakistan in more than a decade, officials said. A BSF spokesperson said troops recovered nine packets containing 9.92kg heroin, an AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 27 rounds, four 9mm Berretta pistols with seven magazines and 109 live rounds, two mobile phones and Rs610 in Pakistani currency after a gunbattle with the intruders near the Dal border post in Tarn Taran district. The border post is guarded by the 103rd battalion of the Border Security Force.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970