COVID-19: Hearse van driver hasn't met family in 6 months
Friday, 4 September 2020 () "Father, have you forgotten us?” This innocent question by his daughter brought tears to a father's eyes.
In response to this question for the last 6 months, Baldev, who drives a hearse van for an NGO in Delhi, has to give the same answer to his daughter every day. But he is helpless as he cannot go home. He just tells his...
