BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested by NCB

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 04. The Bureau had summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda for interrogation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier, NCB team has also reached Rhea's residence in Mumbai for...
Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his Sushant sister aware of him being on medication for mental health issues, the lawyer said that his family felt he was suffering from anxiety and hence helped him in the way they could. The lawyer went on to claim that that the family members had no information about the actor being depressed. Vikas Singh said that even Rhea never shared any such thing about Sushant with his family members. He reiterated that trouble began for the actor after 2019 when Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. The actor was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several by CBI officials in Mumbai over the case. Rhea and her family have been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on September 04 stated that he (Sushant) had no trouble until Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless, which the family perceived as anxiety and provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression."
A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at Santa Cruz Police Station on August 31 in Mumbai. Earlier, Rhea went to DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry in connection with Sushant Singh..
Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached at DRDO guest house with her brother Showik for CBI inquiry in connection with SSR's death case on Aug 31. Rhea Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for fourth..
Rhea Chakraborty had been accused of giving drugs to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput that she had denied. However, a drug peddler has been arrested by the...