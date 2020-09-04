|
LAC tensions: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister in Moscow
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe had requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh. Both the defence ministers are in Moscow for the SCO defence minister meeting.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wei Fenghe General of the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese defence minister in Moscow this eveningIn the midst of heightened tensions in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday..
IndiaTimes
Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committalAmid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
IndiaTimes
LAC row: Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh on sidelines of SCOChinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe has requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation..
DNA
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath SinghAmid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international..
DNA
India concerned at Afghan security situation, will continue to support people, govt: Rajnath at SCO
IndiaTimes
LAC row: Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese defence minister in Moscow in few hoursAmidst heightened India-China tensions, Defence ministers of both the countries will meet in Moscow in a few hours from now, on the sidelines of the Shanghai..
DNA
Moscow Capital of Russia
Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:07Published
Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India
Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
Watch: Tibetan community in Shimla boosts morale of security forces leaving for LAC
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this