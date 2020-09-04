LAC tensions: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister in Moscow

'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China



Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the situation at the border was slightly tense and added that Indian troops are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise. The Army Chief added that the morale remains high and lauded the efforts of the jawans in the area. The Army Chief also said that India has made some precautionary deployments keeping in mind the current situation and for the purpose of safety and security. He also said that India’s jawans and officers are among some of the best in the world and added that they will ensure the integrity of the country is threatened by any adversary. The Army Chief’s visit comes after the Indian Army accused China’s PLA of trying to alter the situation along the LAC near the Pangong Tso area on the night of 29th August. Indian Army said that it thwarted an attempt the Chinese Army’s provocative military movements. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970