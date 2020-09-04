Global  
 

LAC tensions: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister in Moscow

DNA Friday, 4 September 2020
Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe had requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh. Both the defence ministers are in Moscow for the SCO defence minister meeting.
News video: Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow

Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be held on sidelines of 3-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Rajnath Singh and Wei...

Wei Fenghe Wei Fenghe General of the Chinese People's Liberation Army

Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese defence minister in Moscow this evening

 In the midst of heightened tensions in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday..
IndiaTimes

Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committal

 Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
IndiaTimes

LAC row: Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh on sidelines of SCO

 Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe has requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation..
DNA

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal [Video]

Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

The Indian and Russian navies on Friday began a two-day mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges. A wide range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and replenishment at sea will be part of the 11th edition of the biennial exercise Indra Navy, they said. The exercise is taking place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Indian Navy has been steadily expanding cooperation with like-minded navies.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath Singh

 Amid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international..
DNA

LAC row: Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese defence minister in Moscow in few hours

 Amidst heightened India-China tensions, Defence ministers of both the countries will meet in Moscow in a few hours from now, on the sidelines of the Shanghai..
DNA

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned

Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned

A Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow hasn't received any evidence from Germany that Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:07Published

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China

Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China

The Tibetan community cheered for security forces leaving for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The members of the Tibetan community offered ‘Khata’, a Tibetan shawl, for good luck to the security forces leaving for Ladakh. This comes amid escalating tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Indian Army said Chinese troops took provocative actions near Pangong Tso. Indian Army took control of the situation and commander level talks have been underway amid rising tensions.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:56Published
Watch: Tibetan community in Shimla boosts morale of security forces leaving for LAC

Watch: Tibetan community in Shimla boosts morale of security forces leaving for LAC

Members of Tibetan Community -In-Exile in north Indian hill town of Shimla gathered to support the Indian Army troops of Special Tibetan Frontier Force heading for Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China border in Ladakh.Young, women, monks, Children elders of Tibetan community gathered at Panthaghati on National Highway 05 near Shimla to boost the morale of Indian Army before heading towards the conflict zone between India and China border region. Tibetans offered Khata (Buddhist prayer scarf offered to greet someone) to the troops here to wish them good luck. The Special Frontier Force or the SFF which is also known as the Vikas battalion were given warm respect and welcome with traditional Tibetan Buddhist practice and refreshments here on the road. The young Tibetan living in exile in India since birth feel proud to welcome and support their fellow Tibetans who are serving in Indian Army as frontline warriors for over 50 years now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China

'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China

Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the situation at the border was slightly tense and added that Indian troops are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise. The Army Chief added that the morale remains high and lauded the efforts of the jawans in the area. The Army Chief also said that India has made some precautionary deployments keeping in mind the current situation and for the purpose of safety and security. He also said that India’s jawans and officers are among some of the best in the world and added that they will ensure the integrity of the country is threatened by any adversary. The Army Chief’s visit comes after the Indian Army accused China’s PLA of trying to alter the situation along the LAC near the Pangong Tso area on the night of 29th August. Indian Army said that it thwarted an attempt the Chinese Army’s provocative military movements. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 had one-hour meeting with Russian Defence Minister, Gen Sergey Shoigu, at the Russian Ministry of Defence, Moscow. The meeting covered a broad range of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
India-China LAC standoff: What efforts are being made to defuse tensions? | Oneindia News

India-China LAC standoff: What efforts are being made to defuse tensions? | Oneindia News

While, India & China have engaged in military and diplomatic talks for months, but now, in the backdrop of the recent skirmish at Pangong Tso, the Chinese Defence Minister has sought a meeting with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:45Published

