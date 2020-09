Nani talks about being recognised in the Hindi belt, 'People identified me as Super Khiladi 4' in Goa [Exclusive] Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nani's 25th film V is coming tonight on Amazon Prime. In a candid interview with BollywoodLife, Nani gets candid on his journey, the insider-outsider debate, Bigg Boss and why validation is very important for talent to shine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this