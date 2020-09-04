Global  
 

Covid-19: India’s cases hit 4 million mark, last 1 million rise fastest for any country

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Covid-19 cases in India raced past 4 million on Friday, just 13 days after hitting the 3 million mark, even as fresh cases in the past 24 hours surged to a new high of over 87,800. This was the third consecutive day of highest rise in new infections. India is the third country after the US and Brazil to record 4 million cases of the coronavirus.
