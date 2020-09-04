V movie review: Nani steals the show in this well-packaged, but somewhat predictable film
Friday, 4 September 2020 () V movie review: Nani is in top form as a cold-blooded assassin in this thriller, which is a game of wits between a top cop and a killer. V is predictable but elevated due to its performances, songs and a superb Nani.
