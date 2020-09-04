V movie review: Nani steals the show in this well-packaged, but somewhat predictable film

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor



A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:54 Published 6 days ago Class Of '83 Movie Review - Bobby Deol, Netflix India



Bobby Deol starrer crime drama Class of 83 is now streaming on Netflix. Playing a cop banished from the police force to be the Dean of a police academy, Bobby plans to take down to end Mumbai gangsters.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 02:55 Published 2 weeks ago Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | No Rating Movie Review | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Angad Bedi



Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, this biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena — the first Indian female air-force.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:28 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this