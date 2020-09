You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines



Residents were injured and buildings damaged after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines this morning (Aug 18). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:30 Published 3 weeks ago Staff flee building as 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits central Philippines



Staff flee a building after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines this morning (Aug 18). The quake struck 68 kilometres southeast of Masbate Island in the central Bicol region at 8:03 am.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacoima Early Thursday Morning, Rocks Southland



A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland. It was followed up by two large aftershocks. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:19 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this