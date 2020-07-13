Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Odisha Board +2 12th Arts Result 2020: When and where to check

Indian Express Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

City Expanding Open Streets Program To Include ‘Play Streets’ In All 5 Boroughs [Video]

City Expanding Open Streets Program To Include ‘Play Streets’ In All 5 Boroughs

Children will be able to take part in activities from arts and crafts to giant board games to basketball, kickball and more – all will follow the city’s social distancing guidelines.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:46Published
CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal. CBSE directly released the scorecard on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this