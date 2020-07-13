Odisha Board +2 12th Arts Result 2020: When and where to check

City Expanding Open Streets Program To Include ‘Play Streets’ In All 5 Boroughs
Children will be able to take part in activities from arts and crafts to giant board games to basketball, kickball and more – all will follow the city’s social distancing guidelines.
CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News
The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal. CBSE directly released the scorecard on..