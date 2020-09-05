HSCAP Allotment 2020: DHSE Kerala releases trial allotment list on hscap.kerala.gov.in Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, Kerala has started the HSCAP Allotment 2020 from today (September 5). The HSCAP Trial Allotment list is published on the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students who have applied for admission can check the website can check their school, institute they are being allotted by visiting the site. 👓 View full article

