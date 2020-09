HT Digital Content - Published 3 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug case 01:59 Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru. She was arrested in connection with a case related to drug abuse. CCB of Bengaluru is probing the drug menace in the kannada film industry. An fir has been registered at the cottonpet police station of the city. She is...