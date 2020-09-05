Global  
 

Home Ministry issues fresh provisions for parole and furlough to avoid reoffence

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Amid concerns over recidivism or the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend once temporarily out on parole or furlough, the Union Home Ministry on Friday asked the state authorities to review their guidelines to ensure that the facility and the concession given to the inmates are not abused and misused by them and their...
