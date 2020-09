#TeachersDay: Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Nabha Natesh and others express gratitude towards their mentors Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen opposite MB in this venture. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this