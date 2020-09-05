Global  
 

Your actions on LAC in violation of bilateral agreements, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart

DNA Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Rajnath Singh emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions 01:28

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Moscow. The meeting came amid the rising border tensions between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh....

