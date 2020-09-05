|
Your actions on LAC in violation of bilateral agreements, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Rajnath Singh emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements.
