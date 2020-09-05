Your actions on LAC in violation of bilateral agreements, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart

5 boys of Arunachal abducted by Chinese Army, claims Congress's Ninong Ering



In a self made video, Congress leader Ninong Ering claimed that five boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh have been abducted by China's PLA (People's Liberation Army). He said, "China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia and China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message." On September 04, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Moscow.

