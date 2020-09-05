Indian Army rescues three Chinese nationals in north Sikkim; provides food, medical assistance

Watch: Tibetan community in Shimla boosts morale of security forces leaving for LAC



Members of Tibetan Community -In-Exile in north Indian hill town of Shimla gathered to support the Indian Army troops of Special Tibetan Frontier Force heading for Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China border in Ladakh.Young, women, monks, Children elders of Tibetan community gathered at Panthaghati on National Highway 05 near Shimla to boost the morale of Indian Army before heading towards the conflict zone between India and China border region. Tibetans offered Khata (Buddhist prayer scarf offered to greet someone) to the troops here to wish them good luck. The Special Frontier Force or the SFF which is also known as the Vikas battalion were given warm respect and welcome with traditional Tibetan Buddhist practice and refreshments here on the road. The young Tibetan living in exile in India since birth feel proud to welcome and support their fellow Tibetans who are serving in Indian Army as frontline warriors for over 50 years now.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970