Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP BEd JEE result 2020 declared: How to check marks

Indian Express Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vani_mehrotra

Vani Mehrotra RT @htTweets: UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 declared, Sitapur student bags 1st rank https://t.co/kx9imEi79P https://t.co/HzZYn3igWg 2 minutes ago

VipinCh29737637

Vipin Chauhan RT @GaganPratapMath: Reform Is Needed In Govt. Recruitment. Exams Should Be Conducted On Time & Result Should Be Declared On My Humble Requ… 2 minutes ago

sonumarandi3

sonu marandi RT @IndiaToday: Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can visit the official website and check their scorecards. #GU… 2 minutes ago

VipinCh29737637

Vipin Chauhan RT @GaganPratapMath: #HSSC Final Result Declared for Advt. No. 05/2019, Clerk (Total 4798 Posts) Congratulations 💥 https://t.co/YuRXF8sfKw… 2 minutes ago

Nidhi45885741

Nidhi RT @ASHWANI28408855: @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia @msisodia @DSSSB @AmitShah @Dsssb DSSSB 2/17 Dass grade 4 typing result is… 3 minutes ago

Mumtiyaz6

Mumtiyaz RT @roxshubh: #speakup #epfo_ssa_skilltest #RRBExamDates @socialepfo wake up!!! Now SSC and RRB has declared date of result and exam and y… 3 minutes ago

Teefar7

Teefar 🇮🇳 RT @MechRto: #AMVI_PRE_RESULTS For Mechanical Engineering Students MPSC Conduct Only AMVI RTO Exam After Long Time. So This Is The Humble… 4 minutes ago

Teefar7

Teefar 🇮🇳 RT @m_kharche: #AMVI_PRE_RESULTS For Mechanical Engineering Students MPSC Conduct Only AMVI RTO Exam After Long Time. So This Is The Humbl… 4 minutes ago