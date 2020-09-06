Global  
 

Tenet Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi enters the $100 million club globally

Bollywood Life Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Christopher Nolan's Tenet features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cl mence Po sy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in prominent roles.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going 01:14

 Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

