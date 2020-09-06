|
Kesavananda Bharati was deeply attached to India's rich culture, great Constitution: PM Modi
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India's rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations. Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a Supreme Court case that led to the landmark doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution, died in Kerala on Sunday. He was 79.
