Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kesavananda Bharati was deeply attached to India's rich culture, great Constitution: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India's rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations. Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a Supreme Court case that led to the landmark doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution, died in Kerala on Sunday. He was 79.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Indian people would be voting for me: Donald Trump

Indian people would be voting for me: Donald Trump 01:18

 United States President Donald Trump thinks that Indian-American community would vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections. "We have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump. I also went to India just prior to pandemic...People are so...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala HoldingThere are certain principles within the framework of Indian Constitution which are inviolable and hence cannot be amended by the Parliament. These principles were commonly termed as Basic Structure.

Kesavananda Bharati, seer whose Supreme Court case was genesis of ‘basic structure’, passes away

 Kesavananda Bharati, the head of Edaneer Math, died on Sunday in his ashram in Kerala’s Kasargod at the age of 79. ​He was the petitioner in the historic..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi after Chinese media 'endorses' Congress' attempts to 'shake' Modi govt

 "The love between China and the Congress is out in open," Patra said.
DNA

Will Hyper-nationalism Benefit Trump?

 News Comments // According to not only ‘sponsored’ surveys but also well-known ‘fair-minded’ commentators and political observers who can barely hide..
WorldNews

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers in JEE, NEET papers: Owaisi

 The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing the..
IndiaTimes

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Kerala: Ambulance driver rapes 19-year-old COVID-19 patient, arrested

 The driver has been identified as Noufal (25).
DNA
500 kg 'ganja' seized in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

500 kg 'ganja' seized in Thiruvananthapuram

A team of excise department seized around 500 kg 'ganja' during the search of a vehicle in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on September 06. They seized the 'ganja' at Attingal area of Thiruvananthapuram. Two accused have been arrested in this regard. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court rejects 6 states’ review plea on NEET, JEE (Main)

 One of the first steps agreed at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with chief ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states fell flat on Friday with..
IndiaTimes
Equity indices dip 1% on weak global cues, banking stocks crack [Video]

Equity indices dip 1% on weak global cues, banking stocks crack

Equity benchmark indices traded lower by over one per cent during early hours on Friday in line with weak global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 455 points or 1.17 per cent at 38,536 while the Nifty 50 lost by 140 points or 1.21 per cent at 11,388. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, metal by 1.5 per cent and IT by 1.4 per cent. Banking stocks slipped after the Supreme Court said on Thursday that accounts there were not treated as non-performing assets on August 31 will not be declared so until further orders.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority [Video]

Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority

A major step has been taken in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority has approved the map of the proposed Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’ [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 30. The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:49Published
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing [Video]

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 said that ecosystem of defence manufacturing couldn't get requisite attention, however, government wants expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Kesavananda Bharati, seer whose Supreme Court case was genesis of ‘basic structure’, passes away

 Kesavananda Bharati, the head of Edaneer Math, died on Sunday in his ashram in Kerala’s Kasargod at the age of 79. ​He was the petitioner in the historic...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduMid-Day

Canada: Social Host Liability In Light Of Mccormick V Plambeck - McLeish Orlando LLP

 It has been nearly 15 years since Child v Desormeaux, where the Supreme Court of Canada declared that, as a general rule, social hosts (aka private party hosts)...
Mondaq

Two years since Article 377 annulment, LGBTQ community still battling prejudice

 Rishabh Singh vividly remembers September 6, 2018, the day he says his life changed. Two years ago on this day, the Supreme Court had struck down the
Hindu


Tweets about this